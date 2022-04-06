Anushka Sharma Trains for Chakda Xpress in Mumbai’s Heat, Shares Post Practice Pic

It was in 2018 that Anushka Sharma was last seen on the screen. The actress played a scientist with cerebral palsy in Aanand L. Rai’s Zero. She then took a break, and is now getting ready for her comeback- Chakda Xpress. She will be portraying cricketer Jhulan Goswami, and has been busy with the prep for the role. It looks like even the heat wave can’t deter Anushka from training.

Taking to her social media, Anushka shared a picture post her training. Sharing it on her Instagram story, Anushka wrote, “Post practice in this heat wave.” The glow that one has after a hard training is visible on Anushka, who is wearing shades. See the picture here:

The teaser of the film was released a few months back, and talking about it, Anushka had said in a statement, “It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket. Her life is a living testimony that passion and perseverance triumphs over any or all adversities and Chakda Xpress is the most definitive look into the not so rosy world of women’s cricket back then. There is still a lot of work to be done and we have to empower them with the best so that the sport can flourish for women in India."

Anushka had also earlier shared glimpses from her training. Needless to say, we are all waiting to see her in action. Anushka had last acted in Zero, and was working behind the camera production house. It was a few weeks back that the actress announced that she is handing over the responsibilities of her production house- Clean Slate Filmz, to her brother Karnesh while she will be focusing on her first love- acting. Chakda Xpress is helmed by Prosit Roy and will release directly on Netflix.

