Anushka Sharma Treats Fans to Gorgeous Sunkissed Pics, Fans Say 'Fresh As A Daisy'; Check Here

Anushka Sharma, who is currently in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, started her new week on a happy note. On Monday morning, she shared some sun-kissed pictures with her fans and wished them a “good morning". Dressed in a white comfy t-shirt, Anushka Sharma looked all bright and happy.

On seeing these pictures, fans were quick enough to respond. One of the users wrote, “Good morning, ma’am, You are looking very smart, may no one's evil eye catch you”. Another user wrote, “Good morning, Queen. You look so fresh”. One more user wrote, “You are a sunshine girl, absolutely beautiful”.

Take a look at her pictures below:

Anushka Sharma is enjoying her time in Indore. Earlier, she posted a photo of herself working out before going out to eat. She later enjoyed the popular Indore food Poha Jalebi, a staple breakfast dish in central India. The Sultan actress can be seen smiling in a mirror picture that she posted, and wrote, “Prep before Poha Jalebi".

A few days back, the actress was on a work trip to Thailand. Anushka took time out of her busy schedule during her visit to eat Thai street food. However, photos of her posing alongside the capital city's traffic left the internet in splits. The diva was seen posing against the backdrop of moving vehicles at various locations. “Didn’t do much on this short work trip to Bangkok so here’s my selfies with one of the most talked about things in Bangkok - Traffic,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be seen making her comeback in Prosit Roy’s directorial film Chakda ‘Xpress. The sports biographical film traces the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The movie also stars Hamza Butt, Atul Sharma and Manoj Anand in crucial roles. The film will premiere on OTT giant Netflix.

