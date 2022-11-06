Anushka Sharma Tries to Throw a B'Day Surprise for Virat Kohli but Fails Miserably in This ROFL Video

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli never leave an opportunity to express their love and admiration for each other. On the Indian cricketer’s birthday on November 5, the most special ad quirkiest wish, unsurprisingly, came from his actress-wife. Now, the Chakda Xpress actress took to social media to share yet another adorable video with her cricketer-husband, Virat Kohli.

Anushka and Virat shot an advertisement together where the former can be seen planning a birthday surprise for the latter. At midnight, when Virat sleeps, Anushka gets up to take out the birthday cake from the fridge. As she tries to open a drawer in the kitchen, it breaks and she falls down with the cake. The noise eventually wakes up Virat. Sharing the video, the actress wrote, “I always used to think throwing surprises is a cakewalk.. Until these faulty interiors ruined my big surprise! Don’t let poor-quality fittings take a toll on your special days! Cake it easy with @livspace.”

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, Anushka had the most hilarious birthday post in store for Virat. The actress often trolls her husband in a fun way on social media and the birthday post wasn’t any different. Anushka posted a series of ROFL pictures of Virat and joked that she chose his “best angles.” Sharing the pictures, Anushka wrote, “It’s your Birthday my love, so obviously, I chose your best angles and photos for this post. Love you in every state and form and way.” In one of the photos, Virat can be seen holding baby Vamika in his arms as he makes funny expressions for the camera. Another picture is a close up shot of his face.

Virat and Anushka tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed their daughter Vamika in 2021. On the work front, Anushka is working on her upcoming film, Chakda Xpress. This film marks her comeback on screen after the birth of her daughter. Chakda Xpress is a sports biopic based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. In the film, Anushka will be seen playing the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career.

