Anushka Sharma Trolled for Flaunting Baby Bump in Recent Photoshoot

Actress Anushka Sharma is being trolled left, right and centre for flaunting her baby bump. The Bollywood diva is expecting her first child with husband, Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli. The couple had announced her pregnancy in August 2020.

After making an official announcement on Instagram, the actress has been regularly posting photos in which one can see her growing baby belly. Recently, she did a photoshoot for a magazine cover in which she was seen happily showing off her pregnant belly. Majority of the photos that she shared from the day received lots of love from the netizens. However, some trolled her saying the photoshoot was a wrong decision.

An Instagram user reacted to the pictures saying that this is against the Indian tradition and values, while another said that she is commercialising her unborn child. Another commented, saying, “That was absolutely unwarranted if not follow have respect for Indian traditions and values totally indecent.” “Bollywood actress @anushkasharma is such a selfish that she is earring money from her upcoming child. God bless you and your child @virat.kohli,” wrote a user below her photos.

Another Instagrammer wrote, “Keep photo shoot personal plz it doesn't look good. I respect the feeling of mother but don't express it on social media.”

Here is a look at the photos that she has shared from the shoot:

Anushka is expected to deliver her child in January. The couple had shared the happy news last year in August on social media, writing: "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021."