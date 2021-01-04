Anushka Sharma Trolled For Maternity Shoot, Netizens Joke About Tom Cruise's Height

Actress Anushka Sharma is being trolled left, right and centre for flaunting her baby bump. The Bollywood diva is expecting her first child with husband, Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli. The couple had announced their pregnancy in August 2020.

After making an official announcement on Instagram, the actress has been regularly posting photos in which one can see her growing baby belly. Recently, she did a photoshoot for a magazine cover in which she was seen happily showing off her pregnant belly.

Suri Cruise, 14, Tom Cruise's daughter with ex-wife Katie Holmes, was recently spotted in New York City as she stepped out with her mom for shopping. Katie and Suri made sure they were protected amid coronavirus by wearing matching white facemasks. Suri was dressed in jeans, brown boots, a denim jacket and a black pageboy hat.

Fans could not help but notice that she is nearly as tall as her five-foot-nine mom. It is reported that Suri is taken care of by Katie and that Tom has not seen her in years. In 2012, it was also reported that Tom had "abandoned" his daughter. When Suri was snapped wit her mom, trolls on social media took a dig at Tom's parenting and his height.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt rang in New Year’s with their families at the Ranthambhore National Park in Rajasthan. The lovebirds were accompanied by B-town celebrity couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone as well and rumours swirled quickly that ‘Ralia’ were also going to get engaged on the trip. However, the engagement speculations turned out to be untrue, as clarified by Ranbir’s uncle Randhir Kapoor.

On the trip to Ranthambhore, Alia and Ranbir also enjoyed a tiger safari. They also spotted the big cat while travelling inside the jungle. Alia’s elder sister Shaheen, who was also with the couple on this getaway, shared a glimpse of Ranbir’s photography skills as she posted a picture of prowling tiger captured by Ranbir on his lens.

Filmmaker David Dhawan and his son, actor Varun Dhawan are popular for their hold on to the comedy genre. The father-son duo recently collaborated for a comedy film, Coolie No. 1. The film is the remake of the ’90s hit classic of the same title. The original was also directed by David Dhawan and featured Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles.

This is not the first time when David and Varun have worked together. Their first two collaborations were Main Tera Hero and Judwaa 2. The latest release, Coolie No. 1 has Varun romancing Sara Ali Khan.

Ali Abbas Zafar, who has made several Salman Khan starrers like Tiger Zinda Hai and Sultan, surprised followers on Instagram by announcing that he is married. The filmmaker tied the knot in a private ceremony and shared a glimpse of his big day on social media.

He shared a photo on Instagram that shows him holding the hands of his bride, wearing beautiful traditional outfits, and simply wrote, "Bismillah." Ali's close friend actress Katrina Kaif, who has collaborated with him on several films, wrote, "Congratulations to you both." Her Bharat co-star Sunil Grover expressed him excitement, writing, "Congratulationssssssssss!!!!"

