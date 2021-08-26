Anushka Sharma Trolls Her Brother Karnesh in This Hilarious Birthday Post

On Thursday, Anushka Sharma celebrated her brother Karnesh Sharma’s birthday by dedicating an Instagram story to him. Well, sort of. Anushka shared a throwback photo of her with her brother. In the picture, Anushka Sharma is posing for the camera while Karnesh is sitting far away. She is sporting a denim jacket paired with denim jeans and has her hair tied back.

Anushka Sharma teased her brother about ‘cutting his birthday cakes as a kid’. Anushka and Karnesh are co-founders of Clean Slate Filmz production house.

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram account to wish Karnesh with then-and-now photos of them. In the first picture, they were seen as kids, while the second seemed to be an unseen candid image from one of her wedding rituals. She had a red dupatta on her head, with mehndi on her hands and feet.

Meanwhile, Karnesh also dedicated a Raksha Bandhan post to Anushka. “Only (heart emojis) @anushkasharma. Happy Raksha Bandhan,” he wrote.

Together, Anushka and Karnesh have produced films such as NH10, Pari and Bulbbul. They also produced the critically-acclaimed Amazon Prime series Paatal Lok. Their upcoming production, Qala, will mark the acting debut of Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan.

