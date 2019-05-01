English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Anushka Sharma Turns 31 And Virat Kohli Has 'Exclusive' Celebrations on Lock
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli dated each other for over four years before tying the knot in an intimate ceremony in Italy's Tuscany in 2017.
Image credits: Virat Kohli / Instagram
Anushka Sharma turns 31 today, and Virat Kohli has the celebrations on lock. The actress will be spending her special day with cricketer husband in Bangalore.
A source close to Anushka revealed that the couple has planned an intimate and exclusive dinner just for themselves in Bangalore, where Virat had his IPL match on Tuesday.
“There is so much attention around them all the time, so they decided to make it extra private on this special day. They will spend the entire day with each other thankfully because Virat has no IPL match commitments on Anushka’s birthday. They have planned a very special private dinner just for themselves. The couple will be the only ones at the venue and an exclusive hand-curated dinner will be laid out just for them,” the source told us.
The source continued, "As soon as the IPL is over, Virat gets into his intense world cup practice sessions and Anushka too has several commitments lined up in Mumbai. So, this is the only quality time they could spend with each other before the World Cup ends."
Anushka and Virat completed a year of marital bliss in December but the two are as love-struck as ever. One look at their social media accounts and it is evident that they cannot have enough of each other. Despite their hectic schedules, they always make sure to take some time out from their professional commitments to be with each other.
They dated each other for over four years before tying the knot in an intimate ceremony in Italy's Tuscany in 2017.
