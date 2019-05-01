Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Anushka Sharma Turns 31 And Virat Kohli Has 'Exclusive' Celebrations on Lock

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli dated each other for over four years before tying the knot in an intimate ceremony in Italy's Tuscany in 2017.

News18.com

Updated:May 1, 2019, 10:23 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Anushka Sharma Turns 31 And Virat Kohli Has 'Exclusive' Celebrations on Lock
Image credits: Virat Kohli / Instagram
Loading...
Anushka Sharma turns 31 today, and Virat Kohli has the celebrations on lock. The actress will be spending her special day with cricketer husband in Bangalore.

A source close to Anushka revealed that the couple has planned an intimate and exclusive dinner just for themselves in Bangalore, where Virat had his IPL match on Tuesday.

“There is so much attention around them all the time, so they decided to make it extra private on this special day. They will spend the entire day with each other thankfully because Virat has no IPL match commitments on Anushka’s birthday. They have planned a very special private dinner just for themselves. The couple will be the only ones at the venue and an exclusive hand-curated dinner will be laid out just for them,” the source told us.

View this post on Instagram

Sun soaked and stoked ☀️💞 #throwback

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on



The source continued, "As soon as the IPL is over, Virat gets into his intense world cup practice sessions and Anushka too has several commitments lined up in Mumbai. So, this is the only quality time they could spend with each other before the World Cup ends."

Anushka and Virat completed a year of marital bliss in December but the two are as love-struck as ever. One look at their social media accounts and it is evident that they cannot have enough of each other. Despite their hectic schedules, they always make sure to take some time out from their professional commitments to be with each other.

They dated each other for over four years before tying the knot in an intimate ceremony in Italy's Tuscany in 2017.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram