Anushka Sharma Turns Muse for Virat Kohli As He Narrates Actor's Inspiring Story Via Beautiful Shots

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were recently featured in an ad film for a leading mobile brand, and the results are too beautiful for words. Over the years, the couple has remained partners in everything and set major goals. Now, in the commercial, they have set the bar even higher with their unmatched chemistry. Both Anushka and Virat have shared the ad film on their respective social media handles.

Virat is seen capturing his wife’s many moods on camera, in a series of portraits. Anushka is very happy as she turned muse for her better half. Dressed in chic outfits, the actress is clearly feeling her best as Virat clicks her photographs in portrait mode. In the clip, the India cricket captain is heard speaking about Anushka being an icon, a great mother and a partner. “It takes a lot to be selfless, to be out there, doing what’s best for others, day in, day out, to be who she is and still stay grounded. Even after reaching the stars, she is still humble. She is a ray of inspiration for me and is still the selfless person I met all those years ago," said Virat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

Anushka too turned photographer to Virat, who is widely considered one of the best players of the modern cricket. In the video, the actress spoke about knowing the real Virat and his story of hard work. Speaking in the short advert, she said, “People always see the on-ground Virat Kohli. The one I see every day is different. A side that is only known to me. He finds the perfect balance of passion and calm. He is funny, he is caring. There are so many layers to his passion, just like his story."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Back in 2013, the couple met on the sets of a commercial shoot. Cupid struck and four years later, Anushka and Virat tied the knot in a fairy-tale wedding in Tuscany in December 2017. In January this year, they became proud parents to their first baby, daughter Vamika.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.