Anushka Sharma Unveils Her Wax Figure at Madame Tussauds, See Pics

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma on Monday unveiled her wax statue at Madame Tussauds in Singapore. It is said to be the first ever interactive wax figure of any actor at the museum.Anushka’s wax figure looks nearly perfect. The statue holds a phone that appears as if it is personally inviting visitors to take a selfie.The Sui Dhaaga actress looked drop dead gorgeous in black pants pairing it with a black and white one-shoulder top as she unveiled her wax figurine. However, her statue sported a silver grey one-shoulder gown with blinding bling and feathers at the hem.Given Anushka's popularity across countries, the wax museum at Singapore unveiled the first ever interactive wax statue that will wow the visitors. (Image: Special Arrangement)This development has added another feather in Anushka Sharma’s hat as she joins other Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan whose wax statues have been showcased at the museum.On the work front, Anushka will next be seen in Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. In the film, Shah Rukh will be seen as Bauua Singh, a vertically challenged man, Katrina as Babita Kumari, an alcoholic superstar and Anushka as Aafia, a celebrated scientist suffering from cerebral palsy.Directed by Aanand L Rai, Zero is scheduled to release ahead of Christmas on December 21.