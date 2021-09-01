Anushka Sharma Urges People to Wear Masks, Think of Others During Covid

Actress-producer Anushka Sharma, who is currently in London with her cricketer husband Virat Kohli and their daughter Vamika, has urged everyone to wear a mask amid the pandemic. A lot of people in Mumbai have been caught without a face mask even as Covid cases continue to be reported in large numbers in India. Anushka took to her Instagram story and reposted Mumbai Police’s post on Covid protocols.

Mumbai Police shared a picture to show how the number of people getting caught without their masks is rising. Sharing the same on her handle, Anushka asked her followers to wera a mask for at least others’ sake.

Anushka wrote, “Mask pehen lo. Doosron ke baare mein bhi soch lo zarra (sic)” followed by folded hands emoji.

Other Bollywood personalities like Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor have also shared the same Covid awareness post by Mumbai Police on their stories and requested their fans to wear a mask.

Meanwhile, Anushka and Virat welcomed their first baby in January this year. They are yet to reveal their daughter Vamika’s face.

Vamika recently completed 6 months and Virat and Anushka was seen celebrating the occasion with their angel in a park in London. Anushka had shared adorable pictures with Vamika and Virat without revealed the face of their daughter.

On the work front, Anushka was last seen in ‘Zero’ with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She hasn’t yet announced her next project. It is speculated that she will feature in a film based on cricket.

