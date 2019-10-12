Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan and B-town Stars Hail Virat Kohli for Breaking Don Bradman’s Record

Post India vs South Africa, Virat Kohli is now the 4th in the list of most double centuries in Tests, along with Wally Hammond of England and Mahela Jayawardene of Sri Lanka.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 12, 2019, 12:16 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan and B-town Stars Hail Virat Kohli for Breaking Don Bradman’s Record
(Image: Viral Bhayani)

In the last few years, Virat Kohli has emerged not only as a successful batsman but a successful captain as well. The cricketer has created some new records this year, by breaking a few others. On the Day 2 of India’s second Test against South Africa in Pune, Kohli smashed his 7th double hundred and his career-best 254. With his 7th double century, the cricketer has surpassed the likes of Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar for the most double hundreds in Test cricket by an Indian.

The batsman is now joint 4th in the list of most double centuries in Tests, along with Wally Hammond of England and Mahela Jayawardene of Sri Lanka. The record-breaking spree doesn’t end here. The Indian captain also crossed the 7000-run mark in Test cricket.

In fact, Kohli also surpassed Australian legend Don Bradman as the captain with most scores of 150 and above. The phenomenal performance by the cricketer has left a number of people spellbound, including Bollywood stars. His wife and Indian film actress Anushka Sharma took to social media to praise her husband.

She posted a picture of the cricketer in her Instagram stories, along with several heart emojis.

fgbththr

Actor Varun Dhawan, who is also a cricket fan, posted a video clip of the cricketer scoring 200 runs.

jdtyj

Actor Arjun Kapoor also took to Twitter to praise the Indian captain. He wrote, “Man’s on FYREEEEEE! What a brilliant performance by the Indian skipper @imVkohli! Keep it up brother, you’re the heartbeat of the nation…”

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram