Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan and B-town Stars Hail Virat Kohli for Breaking Don Bradman’s Record

In the last few years, Virat Kohli has emerged not only as a successful batsman but a successful captain as well. The cricketer has created some new records this year, by breaking a few others. On the Day 2 of India’s second Test against South Africa in Pune, Kohli smashed his 7th double hundred and his career-best 254. With his 7th double century, the cricketer has surpassed the likes of Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar for the most double hundreds in Test cricket by an Indian.

The batsman is now joint 4th in the list of most double centuries in Tests, along with Wally Hammond of England and Mahela Jayawardene of Sri Lanka. The record-breaking spree doesn’t end here. The Indian captain also crossed the 7000-run mark in Test cricket.

In fact, Kohli also surpassed Australian legend Don Bradman as the captain with most scores of 150 and above. The phenomenal performance by the cricketer has left a number of people spellbound, including Bollywood stars. His wife and Indian film actress Anushka Sharma took to social media to praise her husband.

She posted a picture of the cricketer in her Instagram stories, along with several heart emojis.

Actor Varun Dhawan, who is also a cricket fan, posted a video clip of the cricketer scoring 200 runs.

Actor Arjun Kapoor also took to Twitter to praise the Indian captain. He wrote, “Man’s on FYREEEEEE! What a brilliant performance by the Indian skipper @imVkohli! Keep it up brother, you’re the heartbeat of the nation…”

Man’s on FYREEEEEE! What a brilliant performance by the Indian skipper @imVkohli! Keep it up brother, you’re the heartbeat of the nation…. 🔥 — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) October 11, 2019

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.