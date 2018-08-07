Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan Reveal Sui Dhaaga's Logo Made in 15 Different Art Forms



Sui Dhaga has been creating headlines since its inception. Right from the cast to the story, the film is one of the most talked subjects lately. In an effort to celebrate the rich and diverse handicrafts of India, Sui Dhaaga - Made In India reached out to local artisans and craftsmen from across the country to create the logo of the film in their unique stitching styles.The logo was introduced by Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma through a video on YouTube. The two narrate how they went by the whole process of choosing the perfect logo for Sharat Kataria's Sui Dhaaga - Made In India due on September 28.Varun Dhawan also took to Twitter to share it with his fans saying "This one’s for all those artisans who put their heart and soul into their art. This one’s #SuiDhaagaMadeInIndia. Presenting the #SuiDhaagaLogo@yrf #SharatKatariya #ManeeshSharma"It took the team six months to plan, research and execute the film's logo in 15 different styles, including in hand needlework forms of Kashida and Sozni from Kashmir, colourful Phulkari from Punjab, the intricate thread work forms Rabari and Mochi Bharat from Gujarat, Phool Patti from Uttar Pradesh and Zardozi work from Lucknow.It has also been created in Rajasthan's prominent crafts like Aari, Banjara and Gota Patti, Tamil Nadu's popular Toda style and Karnataka's Kasuti design. From the east, the film's logo has been made in Pipli style from Odisha and handloom work from Assam, Kantha stitch work from West Bengal. "We reached out to 15 uniquely skilled artists/artist groups who helped us design our film logo. It has been an exhaustive and most rewarding experience for all of us at Yash Raj Films (YRF)," Manan Mehta, Vice President - Marketing and Merchandising, YRF, said in a statement. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress also took to Instagram on Monday to share that team brings something special for the audience.Sui Dhaaga- Made in India the film is about finding love and respect through self-reliance. Its plot is inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy and takes a leaf out of the Make In India campaign.