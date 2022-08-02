Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Amp Up Their Airport Fashion as They Return After Europe Vacation; Watch

Celebrity couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have returned to Mumbai after their exciting vacation in Europe. On early Tuesday, the power couple caught the attention of paps as they arrived at the Mumbai Airport. The duo might have been in a rush to reach home but they took a brief moment to interact with the media and strike a few poses for the camera together.

In a viral video, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are seen standing nearby their luxurious car as they decide to pose for the shutterbugs. At first, the two seemed a bit confused about where to stand and that’s when Virat Kohli took the lead to direct wifey Anushka Sharma. The Indian cricketer kept Anushka close as they embraced each other in a side hug. However, the funny moment of the clip came after Virat Kohli accidentally dropped his face mask on the ground. The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actor could only smile at her husband’s clumsy moment.

The duo stood there for a brief moment before leaving in their luxury car. For the public appearance, both Anushka and Virat opted for a cool casual vibe. While Anushka wore a lavender oversized t-shirt which was matched with blue denim. On the other hand, Virat chose a grey t-shirt that was topped with a brown shirt and beige shorts. The husband and wife both chose to wear caps and white spotless shoes to finish their off-duty look. Take a look at the video below:

On the professional front, Anushka Sharma kept herself away from celluloid for almost four years. However, she donned the hat of a producer for a slew of projects including Paatal Lok, Bulbbul, and more.

It was in the month of January when Anushka took to social media to officially announce her upcoming sports biopic based on the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Titled Chakda Xpress, Anushka Sharma revealed that the forthcoming film is “an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket. At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women’s cricket.”

Helmed by Prosit Roy, the movie is scheduled for release in the month of February, next year.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here