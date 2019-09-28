Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Attend Indian Sports Honours Awards, Bollywood Showers Them with Compliments

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli posed together before attending the Indian Sports Honours Awards red carpet. The duo looked super stylish in co-ordinated outfits.

News18.com

Updated:September 28, 2019, 10:11 AM IST
Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Attend Indian Sports Honours Awards, Bollywood Showers Them with Compliments
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli posed together before attending the Indian Sports Honours Awards red carpet. The duo looked super stylish in co-ordinated outfits.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli do not just make an extremely good looking pair, they also define the true meaning of a power couple. They never shy away from showing love for each other on social media either.

Anushka recently posted pictures from a photoshoot before appearing at the Indian Sports Honours Awards. And needless to say, their extremely good looks paired with super chic outfits made a lot of their B-town celebs comment!

In the picture posted on Instagram, Anushka was seen in a stylish pair of beige tulle top and black silk pants. The skipper complemented her look in a crisp suit. The first picture saw a closeup, wherein Anushka was seen leaning on Virat. In the other zoomed-out shot, we saw the couple's stylish outfits. Anushka also posted solo pictures.

Actress Zarine Khan commented with a heart, whereas producer Rhea Kapoor commented "So good", YouTuber Bhuvan Bam called them the hottest couple and singer Neeti Mohan was heart-eyes for them.

Check out the pictures below:

💞

💞

💞

In a recent interview with a daily, Virat talked about his first encounter with Anushka. “The first time I met her I cracked a joke immediately. I was very nervous and that’s why I cracked a joke because I didn’t know what to do. I was standing on sets and was being all nervous and jittery. I thought I was being funny (when I cracked that joke), and I said something which wasn’t probably the right thing to say,” he said.

The couple also recently attended DDCA Annual Honours 2019, where a pavilion was named after the skipper. Anushka was seen supporting a teary-eyed Kohli while the speakers were talking about his late father.

Also Watch

