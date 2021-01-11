News18 Logo

movies

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
yello-bulltLIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma Baby LIVE Updates: Virushka Welcomes a Girl, Congratulatory Messages Pour in

News18.com | January 11, 2021, 17:47 IST
facebookTwitterskype
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma Baby LIVE Updates: In what was probably the most anticipated arrival in celebdom in recent times, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have welcomed their child, a baby girl. The couple became parents on Monday and the Indian skipper announced the happy news on social media, writing, "We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat.”

The couple announced their pregnancy in August last year and every move of Anushka was closely monitored by the fans in anticipation of the baby's arrival. Congratulatory messages, both from celebs and fans, started pouring in as soon as the news of the baby's arrival was announced.
Read More
Jan 11, 2021 17:47 (IST)

Former cricketers RP Singh and Irfan Pathan actor Angad Bedi and cricketers Ravi Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer also congratulated the couple on becoming parents. RP Singh welcomed Kohli to the "Father's club", adding "the greatest feeling of being a dad is even sweeter" when the first baby is a daughter. "Many congratulations to the parents @AnushkaSharma @imVkohli ghar aai lakshmi (goddess Lakshmi has arrived)" wrote Angad Bedi. 

Jan 11, 2021 17:28 (IST)

Australian international cricketer David Warner offered to share tips on parenthood with Virat. He commented on Instagram, "Awesome news, congrats buddy. DM me for some tips." Talking from his own experience as a new father Hardik Pandya said, "Congratulations brother and @anushkasharma. Welcome to parenthood. A big hug to the little one, who'll give you happiness like you've never experienced before." Actors Ishaan Khatter, Nakuul Mehta and Rakul Preet too showered the new parents with love on Instagram.

Jan 11, 2021 17:18 (IST)

Actor Riteish Deshmukh heard the happy news from the paparazzi and shared his congratulatory message for Virat and Anushka. Take a look: 

Jan 11, 2021 17:15 (IST)

Anushka Sharma has had a rather active pregnancy. After accompanying Virat to the UAE for the Indian Premier League 2020, the actress continued to fulfill her work commitments once she returned to India. She was spotted out and about Mumbai, shooting or going for a medical check-up. Up until a day before the delivery, actress had been actively sharing all the delicious dishes she has been enjoying as she waited for the baby to arrive. 

Click to read:  After Pizza and Panipuri, Pregnant Anushka Sharma Enjoys Lavish Sindhi Meal

Jan 11, 2021 17:06 (IST)

Several celebrities and cricketers congratulated them on Virat's post on Instagram where he announced the baby's birth. Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma, who recently got married, wrote "Congratulations" in the comments. Shikhar Dhawan commented, ""Congratulations @virat.kohli and @anushkasharma on the birth of your daughter ❤️ Lots of love to the little one." Virender Sehwag said, "Bahut bahut badhaai Virat !"

Jan 11, 2021 16:58 (IST)
'Heartiest Congratulations': Fans Celebrate the Birth of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's Daughter

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been blessed with a baby girl.

Jan 11, 2021 16:54 (IST)

Saina Nehwal was among the first few to congratulate the couple. "Congratulations both of u," she commented on Virat's post.

Jan 11, 2021 16:35 (IST)

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been blessed with a baby girl. The Indian cricket team skipper shared the happy news on Twitter. Sharing the news, Virat wrote, “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat.”

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma Baby LIVE Updates: Virushka Welcomes a Girl, Congratulatory Messages Pour in

Anushka Sharma has had a rather active pregnancy. After accompanying Virat to the UAE for the Indian Premier League 2020, the actress continued to fulfill her work commitments once she returned to India. She was spotted out and about Mumbai, shooting or going for a medical check-up. Up until a day before the delivery, actress had been actively sharing all the delicious dishes she has been enjoying as she waited for the baby to arrive.

On their third wedding anniversary, in a loved up post for Virat, Anushka had reminded us that they are going to turn three very soon! The actress shared a photo on Instagram account where she could be seen hugging Virat from behind.

Live TV LIVE TV

Recommended For You