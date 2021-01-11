Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma Baby LIVE Updates: Virushka Welcomes a Girl, Congratulatory Messages Pour in

Jan 11, 2021 17:15 (IST)

Anushka Sharma has had a rather active pregnancy. After accompanying Virat to the UAE for the Indian Premier League 2020, the actress continued to fulfill her work commitments once she returned to India. She was spotted out and about Mumbai, shooting or going for a medical check-up. Up until a day before the delivery, actress had been actively sharing all the delicious dishes she has been enjoying as she waited for the baby to arrive.

