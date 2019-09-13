Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's Beach Pics Become Inspiration for Hilarious Memes
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are currently enjoying a relaxing vacation at an undisclosed location.
Image: Instagram
Indian celebrities are always quick to become inspirations for jokes and memes over the internet even if they do something silly or not. A simple picture from their vacation has turned Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli as the subject for numerous memes.
On Thursday, Viraat Kohli shared a picture of himself with wife Anushka Sharma from their trip in West Indies. The picture soon went viral over the internet as fans began to make brand and film-related memes on the picture. Fans teased the picture as a covert promotion for Manyavar, Swim Wear. Notably, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma both are brand ambassadors for Manyavar, an ethnic wear brand. Other memes included stills from Sholay and Sui Dhaga. Check out some of the best ones below.
Manyavar Swim Wear https://t.co/b7f6NgQpst
— Vipul Goyal (@HumorouslyVipul) September 11, 2019
Close Enough. pic.twitter.com/7kA9YCB8Ex #kohli #AnushkaSharma #VIRATism — Amit Chaturvedi (@Amit_knc) September 11, 2019
This cracked me up #AnushkaSharma #Bollywood pic.twitter.com/y0rexos4Wb
— Arpan (@arpanmonktyagi) September 12, 2019
pic.twitter.com/6s6NrR8b6a — Cute Kamina (@bittu7664) September 11, 2019
Good try...but no where close to the legends pic.twitter.com/eGdpBLwzV7
— बकैत (@raja_koomar) September 11, 2019
The couple was spotted taking off on Wednesday for an undisclosed location ahead of Team India’s tour of South Africa. Anushka Sharma has not announced any upcoming work lately. After appearing in the film Zero, she has taken a break from acting to spend more quality time with hubby Virat. Let's hope the couple continues to provide fans with interesting inspirations for memes.
