Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Blessed with a Baby Girl

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been blessed with a baby girl. The Indian cricket team skipper shared the happy news on Twitter. Kohli announced the arrival of their first child on Twitter and said both the baby and Sharma were healthy.

Virat wrote, “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat.”

Virat and Anushka, lovingly called 'Virushka' by fans had announced their pregnancy in August last year. The couple shared similar posts on social media and had written, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.”

On their third wedding anniversary, In a loved up post for Virat, Anushka had reminded that they are going to turn three very soon! Anushka shared a photograph on her verified Instagram account where she can be seen hugging Virat from the back side.

"3 years of us & very soon , 3 of us. Miss you," the actress wrote on Instagram.

Virat Kohli also took to Instagram to share a wish for his wife on their third wedding anniversary. "3 years and onto a lifetime together," he wrote. Virat shared a black and white photograph from their wedding day.

Virat and Anushka tied the knot on December 11, 2017. The couple had a hush-hush destination wedding in Italy.