Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Celebrate New Year with Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Natasha
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrated the New Year with actors Said Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan and his girlfriend Natasha Dalal in Switzerland.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrated the arrival of the new year with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, and Natasha Dalal. Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to share a picture of the stars looking glamorous as they partied on New Year's Eve.
The stars have currently been vacationing in Switzerland. Virat and Anushka had previously bumped into her Sui Dhaaga co-star Varun Dhawan and his girlfriend Natasha Dalal. Varun took to his Instagram to share the picture and wrote, "mountain ke dost".
Check out the picture from the party below:
View this post on Instagram
The actress also shared stories from the party where Saif, Kareena, Varun and Virat were seen wishing their fans a Happy New Year and hoping for peace.
Previously, the cricketer-actor pair had taken to Instagram to wish their fans a happy new year from a glacier. "We are at this beautiful glacier and we thought we should record early new year wishes for you all," said the Indian cricket captain. "I hope you had a lovely 2019 and I pray you have an even better 2020. Here's wishing you all a very happy new year from both of us," Anushka joined in. "Happy new year year. Lots of love," Kohli added.
View this post on Instagram
Happy new year from us to each and every one of you. God bless you all. 🙏❤️😇
A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on
