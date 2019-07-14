Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's Day Out Post India's World Cup Loss Against New Zealand

In a nail-biting match, the Kiwis knocked out the Men in Blue from ICC World Cup 2019 as they emerged victorious in India vs New Zealand semi-final held on Wednesday. While some fans are still mourning Team India's defeat, skipper Virat Kohli has moved past the world cup and is making the most of his stay in London.

Two days after the loss, the cricketer was spotted having a good time in the city along with his wife Anushka Sharma. The pictures of the same are making rounds on the Internet. In the pictures, the couple can be seen in their casual best. While Anushka donned a denim jacket, Virat opted for comfortable pastel green hoodie. In another set of pictures, Anushka Virat strolled the streets of London twinning in black.

The two also posed with fans for the pictures. Take a look:

Despite giving a tough fight to New Zealand in the semifinals at the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup, Virat Kohli-led team India lost the match by 18 runs on Wednesday. India had a horror start to their chase as they lost Rohit Sharma, Virat and KL Rahul in the first three overs for 1 each. Even though Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni steadied the innings well, it wasn't enough in the end as India fell short by 18 runs.

Post the match, the Indian skipper took to Twitter, thanking the people for their support before adding that the team was just as disappointed that their dreams of winning a third World Cup had ended.

“Firstly I want to thank all our fans who came in huge numbers to support the team. You made it a memorable tournament for all of us & we definitely felt the love showered upon the team. We are all disappointed & share the same emotions as you. We gave everything we had. Jai hind,” Kohli wrote while also posting a picture of the team.