Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Distribute Blankets at Vrindavan Ashram, See Pics

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are undoubtedly one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. Their kind act of charity is winning the internet. After ringing in the year, the couple visited an ashram in Vrindavan to offer their help. Their pictures from the visit have leaked online. Reportedly, they were at the Baba Neem Karoli’s ashram, where they distributed blankets. Virat was even seen signing a bat for someone. In the pictures, the couple was seen offering their prayers at the Aashram. While Anushka wore a black jacket and a white cap, Virat wore a black T-shirt paired with an olive green jacket.

Have a look :

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli Fc 🔵 (@kingkohli.fc8)

According to a report in India Today, the couple spend their time at the ashram meditating and meeting the people residing there. They arrived in Vrindavan early in the morning today. Virat and Anushka are an avid follower of Baba Neem Karoli. Last year too, Virat and Anushka visited the ashram in November with their daughter Vamika.

Virat and Anushka celebrated New Year in Dubai with their close friends. Virat also gave a glimpse of the party on his Instagram handle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

Meanwhile on the work front, Anushka Sharma is currently gearing up for ‘Chakda Express’. The actress recently wrapped shooting for the same.

Talking about her experience of taking on the challenging role of Jhulan Goswami, the actress during an event shared, “Chakda Xpress is a really special film. It is extremely close to my heart because of the subject that it focuses on. I was proud to hear Jhulan’s story and her contribution towards women’s cricket in India.

It is an honor for me to bring a film that is inspired by her life and times to audiences around the world”.

She also added, “Chakda Xpress is one of the hardest films that I have ever done but it is Jhulan’s discipline, hard work and passion that encouraged me to try and emulate the same. I cannot wait for the world to witness the story of this icon of women’s cricket.”

The actress had a cameo appearance in Triptii Dimri’s ‘Qala’, where she essayed the role of a yesteryear actress. Her cameo and the film was widely loved by fans and critics alike.

Read all the Latest Movies News here