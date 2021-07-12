Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Enjoy Family Picnic as Daughter Vamika Turns 6 Months Old

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma shared a glimpse of her daughter Vamika on social media recently. The actress who welcomed her first daughter with husband and cricketer Virat Kohli celebrated as her little munchkin completed six months. Anushka Shared a series of images on Instagram where the three can be seen enjoying a family picnic. In one of the pictures, the infant can be seen lying on Anushka’s chest as she points at the sky. In another image, Virat hugs and cuddles his daughter adorably.

Anushka captioned the post as, “Her one smile can change our whole world around ! I hope we can both live up to the love with which you look at us, little one ❤️ Happy 6 months to us three".

After the birth of their child, Virat and Anushka sought privacy for their daughter, asking the media to refrain from capturing or using Vamika’s photos. In a joint statement, they stated, “As parents, we have a simple request to make to you. We want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support. While we will always ensure that you get all the content you need featuring us, we would request you to kindly not take or carry any content that has our child. We know that you will understand where we are coming from and we thank you for the same."

During an interaction with his fans earlier, Virat explained the reason why they were not sharing pictures and videos of their daughter on social media. He stated that they decided against exposing their child as a couple to social media before she develops an understanding of what it is and can make her own choice.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka was last seen on the big screen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero, opposite Shah Rukh Khan. She is currently producing Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan’s debut film Qala, to be streamed on Netflix.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here