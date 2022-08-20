Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Enjoy Scooter Ride in Mumbai with Helmets On, are Spotted by Paps Anyway

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most adorable celebrity couples. Even though they often keep themselves away from the limelight, on Saturday, the two were snapped in the city as they decided to go on a scooter ride. Yes, you read it right.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were snapped by the paparazzi as they went on a scooter ride. While Anushka rode the pillion, her hubby Virat drove the scooter. Anushka sported an all-black attire. She wore a black shirt with matching pants. On the other hand, Virat wore a green shirt and paired it with black pants. Even though the two covered their faces with helmets, they are caught by the paps.

A few days back, Anushka took to her Instagram handle to drop some of the cutest pictures with Virat. In the clicks, the two where seen twinning in a white t-shirt and blue jacket. Captioning the post, the actress wrote, “Always wanted to start a band with a cute boy” and dropped a red heart emoji.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in the 2018 film Zero which also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She is now gearing up for her comeback to the silver screen with the film Chakda Xpress. The film also marks her first film after the birth of her daughter Vamika whom she welcomed in 2021 with Virat Kohli.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here