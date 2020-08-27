Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Expecting Their First Child, Announce Pregnancy With Adorable Pic

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are expecting their first child together. The actress made the happy announcement on Twitter on Thursday. She also shared an adorable picture of her and Virat. In the photo, Anushka can be seen flaunting her baby bump.

"And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021," Anushka tweeted alongside the picture of the couple.

Anushka and Virat tied the knot in Italy in December 2017. The two are currently in quarantine at their Mumbai residence. Anushka took a break from acting after the release of Zero, which seen her alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Zero also starred Katrina Kaif. Post Zero release, Anushka has been spending time with Virat and focusing on her production company Clean Slate Filmz, which recently produced critically acclaimed show Paatal Lok.

Virat, on the other hand, is gearing up for the Indian Premier League (IPL), which is scheduled to be held in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, this year because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In a recent interview, Virat credited Anushka for changing him into a better person.

“I give her full credit for making me see a different side altogether. I’m so grateful that she is my life partner because you learn from each other. I was a very closed person before, wasn’t very practical. When you see another person and know that your life partner has a different outlook to things, you invariably are challenged to see another point of view," Virat told Mayank Agarwal.