Anushka, Virat Get Legal Notice from Arhhan Singh, the Man Schooled by Actress for Littering

Saw these people throwing garbage on the road & pulled them up rightfully. Travelling in a luxury car and brains gone for a toss. These people will keep our country clean? Yeah right! If you see something wrong happening like this, do the same & spread awareness. @AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/p8flrmcnba — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 16, 2018

Arhhan Singh, the man who was admonished by Anushka Sharma for throwing plastic on the road from his "luxury" car, has reportedly sent a legal notice to the actor and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli for posting his video on social media.Earlier this week, Virat tweeted a 17-second-long clip of Anushka scolding Arhhan for littering on the road."Saw these people throwing garbage on the road & pulled them up rightfully. Travelling in a luxury car and brains gone for a toss. These people will keep our country clean? Yeah right! If you see something wrong happening like this, do the same & spread awareness," wrote Virat alongside the video.Now, Arhhan has slapped a legal notice on the star couple, demanding an apology from them."My legal advisors have sent a notice to Mr Virat Kohli and Mrs Anushka Sharma Kohli. As the ball is in their court, no comments now... As in all fairness, I should await their response," as told by Arhhan to India Today.Soon after the video went viral, Arhhan, too, took to Instagram to slam the couple. Although he did acknowledge that he should have been careful, he said “a little etiquette and politeness in your dialogue would not have made you a lesser star."Here's what he wrote:The littering saga got escalated when Arhhan's mother weighed in. Calling it a "cheap" stunt in the name of cleanliness, she accused Virat and Anushka of violating the privacy of her son by not blurring his face.