1-min read

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Go on a Desi Lunch Date in Guyana Ahead of India-West Indies ODI

See pictures of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli having a good time in Georgetown, Guyana, ahead of the India-West Indies ODI series.

News18.com

Updated:August 8, 2019, 2:53 PM IST
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma in Georgetown, Guyana. (Image: Instagram/Virat Kohli)
Anushka Sharma is currently in Georgetown, Guyana, where she is spending some quality time with husband Virat Kohli ahead of the India-West Indies ODI series.

The Indian cricket captain took to Instagram Stories on Wednesday to share a picture of them outside Shanta’s: The Puri Shop, happy at locating an Indian restaurant in the faraway nation. He captioned it, “Top meal with my lovely.”

In the picture, both of them are posing alongside the eatery’s menu-board. The couple kept it causal—Virat in a baseball cap, grey t-shirt, ice-blue lowers and slippers, and Anushka in a grey t-shirt and distressed denim shorts with her hair neatly tied.

Screen Shot 2019-08-08 at 2.51.48 PM

Anushka too took to Instagram Stories to share snapshots of her trip. Sharing a picture of a Georgetown street with ‘Have a nice day’ written on two different boards, she wrote, “Have twice a nice day OR night.”

Screen Shot 2019-08-08 at 2.43.56 PM

Before this, the power-couple was spotted in Miami a few days ago lounging in an airport bus.

On her marital life with Virat, Anushka earlier told Filmfare, “Those are the moments you steal when you lead lives that are so demanding. For that, your priorities have to be set. I’m never going to be like, ‘Oh please spend more time with me at the cost of your work’. No, please do your work. He’s the same with me. When you respect each other’s work and your own, there’s respect in the marriage.”

On the professional front, Anushka was last seen onscreen alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in Aanand L Rai’s Zero. She is currently busy with her production ventures, including a web series for Netflix titled Mai

