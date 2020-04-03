MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli are Having Fun with Instagram Filters During Coronavirus Lockdown

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli are Having Fun with Instagram Filters During Coronavirus Lockdown

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma shared a number of stories on Instagram, playing with some cool filters. She didn't spare her husband Virat Kohli too.

The ongoing novel Coronavirus lockdown might have been difficult for a number of people, but this doesn’t stand true for India’s power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. The couple is having fun as they spend time at home together.

Bollywood actress Anushka shared a number of stories on Instagram, playing with some cool filters. Yesterday, the Sui Dhaaga actress posted her and Virat’s pictures with ‘Goodnight’ filter.

In another filter story today, Anushka can be seen with a fairy crown on her head, with the message, “Jo Jo Ghar Pe Baitha- Wo Mahaan (Whoever is staying back home is great).”

Both the stars also had some fun in the last few days, by posting pictures with weird expressions.

During a recent Instagram live between Kohli and England cricketer Kevin Pietersen, Anushka took a fun jibe with her comment. She posted a comment during the live session, writing, “Chalo Chalo dinner time”.

Kevin also posted a screenshot of this comment, writing, “When the BOSS said time was up, time was up! @anushkasharma @virat.kohli Hope you all enjoyed that? Just two dudes hanging out”.

Virushka recently donated money in the nation’s fight against COVID-19 by pledging supports towards PM-CARES and the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (Maharashtra).

The couple has been constantly urging people to stay back home during difficult times. They have delivered a video message with the request to the nation.



