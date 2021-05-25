Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Help Raise Funds For Child Requiring World's Most Expensive Medicine

Actress Anushka Sharma and husband, cricket captain Virat Kohli have helped raise funds for a child named Ayaansh Gupta, who is suffering from spinal muscular atrophy (SPA). The rare genetic disorder required a medicine called Zolgensma, which cost a whopping Rs 16 crore.

Ayaansh’s parents had created a Twitter account called AyaanshFightsSMA to raise funds for the child. On Sunday, they tweeted that they had procured the medicine. They wrote, “Never thought that this arduous journey we set on to #saveayaanshgupta would culminate this beautifully. Happy to announce tht we have reachd ₹16 Cr. needed to get #Zolgensma for #Ayaansh. A big thank you to every person who supported us. This is your victory."

They also thanked the celebrities who supported and amplified the cause. Thanking Anushka and Virat, they wrote, “@imVkohli & @AnushkaSharma - we always loved you as fans. But what you have done for Ayaansh and this campaign is beyond what we expected. Thanks for your generosity. You helped us win this match of life with a six! Will always be indebted for your help to #saveayaanshgupta."

@imVkohli & @AnushkaSharma - we always loved you as fans. But what you have done for Ayaansh and this campaign is beyond what we expected. Thanks for your generosity. You helped us win this match of life with a six! Will always be indebted for your help to #saveayaanshgupta pic.twitter.com/vJUozH2o2r— AyaanshFightsSMA (@FightsSma) May 23, 2021

They also thanked Nakuul Mehta for first bringing the cause to the limelight. They also thanked Kartik Aaryan, Rajkummar Rao, Dia Mirza, Arjun Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi and Sara Ali Khan, for their contribution. Anushka and Virat also recently contributed Rs 2 crore to Covid-19 relief fund. They also partnered with Keto to start a fundraiser #InThisTogether and raised ₹11 crores.

