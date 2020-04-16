Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Look Super Cute as They Goof Around with Insta Filter

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli are making most of the time they are getting to spend together during the lockdown.

On Tuesday, Anushka shared a heartwarming picture of herself with Virat. In the still, the power couple can be seen trying out some Instagram filters.

Along with the snap, the Pari actress wrote, “Felt cute. Might delete later”.

Earlier in the month, Anushka had posted another picture where she can be seen playing monopoly with Kohli and her parents, Colonel Ajay Kumar Sharma and Ashima Sharma.

“It’s from our primary care givers - family that we learn how to tread the journey of life, how to walk, how to eat, how to socialize and then face the world. This forms our initial conditioning that has a lasting impact on us. In the world we inhabit today, there is a lot of uncertainty and I'm sure a lot of you have found that solace and sense of familiarity with your families,” read the post.

She urged her fans and followers to stay indoors and take care of everyone. “Stay at home to take care of everyone precious in your lives. And also make the most of these moments,” she added.

Meanwhile, the star couple has pledged to support the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and Chief Minister's (Maharashtra) Relief Fund in the ongoing battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

Follow @News18Movies for more

