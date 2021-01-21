Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Make Public Appearance, Fans Celebrate SSR's Birth Anniversary

Actress Anushka Sharma made her first public appearance along with cricketer husband Virat Kohli on Thursday since giving birth two weeks ago. They welcomed a daughter, their first child on January 11. Virat made the announcement on Twitter - mother and baby are both doing well, he wrote and signed off with a request for privacy.

The couple was all smiles as they posed for paparazzi while stepping out of a clinic in Mumbai on Thursday. Anushka looked gorgeous in an all-denim ensemble. She even thanked paps for respecting their privacy.

One of the dominant images used to promote the web series Tandav was that of Saif Ali Khan in the centre of a funeral service, flanked by women who are key players in his character Samar Pratap’s personal and political life. His wife Ayesha (Sarah Jane Dias), fellow politicians Aditi Mishra (Shonali Nagrani) and Anuradha Kishore (Dimple Kapadia) – these women play prominent roles in the plot. So do student leader Sana Mir (Kritika Kamra), and journalist Garima Deswal (Neha Hinge).

With so many women in this political drama, one would assume that the series would present an empowered version of them. But it establishes early on that the female characters exist as no more than cogs to make the wheels turn in a man’s world, in the way that patriarchal society continues to perceive them.

To mark late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's 35th birth anniversary, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti, who is based out of America, has announced a scholarship worth USD 35,000 which almost equals out to around Rs 25.5 lakhs for "anyone who is interested in pursuing Astrophysics at UC Berkeley".

Shweta took to her Instagram account to share that the step has been taken towards fulfilling one of Sushant's dreams. Sharing a snapshot of an old Instagram post of Sushant, Shweta wrote, "The Sushant Singh Rajput Memorial Fund of $35,000 has been set up in UC Berkeley. Anyone who is interested in pursuing Astrophysics at UC Berkeley can apply for this fund. Grateful to the Angels who made it possible. 🙏 Happy Birthday, my little brother, I hope you always stay happy wherever you are! Love You ❤️#SushantDay."

After Amazon Prime Video's Tandav, web series Mirzapur, another title of the streaming platform is facing the heat. Thursday, Supreme Court issued a notice to makers and producers of Mirzapur and Amazon Prime Video, on a petition complaining about the portrayal of Mirzapur district, UP in a bad light in the web series.

SC seeks response from the OTT platform and series makers.

After his breakthrough role in television soap Pavitra Rishta, Sushant Singh Rajput’s Bollywood journey got off to a great start with Kai Po Che! (2013). The film, based on Chetan Bhagat's novel The 3 Mistakes of My Life, revolved around the 2001 Gujarat earthquake and Godhra train burning. Sushant played an ex-district level cricketer who is a victim of politics in the cricketing selection fraternity, and won the Best Male Debut Filmfare award for his performance.

Kai Po Che was sort of a phenomenon, and everyone looked forward to more powerful performances from Sushant from this point onwards. With his second film, Shuddh Desi Romance (2013), the actor proved that he was not just another Bollywood hero. With this non-formulaic and non-conforming rom-com, Sushant proved he was willing to take risks, and make a distinct space for himself.

