Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Pose For Happy Pictures at Glenn Maxwell-Vini Raman’s Reception

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most adored couples in Bollywood. The duo is married for over four years and they are often seen dishing out major couple goals. The much-in-love couple often treats their fans to adorable pictures and leaves their fans gushing. The couple recently attended the wedding reception of Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman, and treated their fans to glimpses from the event dressed in traditional attire.

The Chakda ‘Xpress star took to Instagram and shared a set of pictures from wedding festivities that the couple attended in a bubble (a bio-secure bubble - a hosting arrangement for events taking place amid the pandemic). The photographs see the star couple dressed in their festive best. While Anushka looks adorable in a pink ensemble, Virat slipped into a crisp kurta-pajama set.

Anushka added the hashtag #BubbleLife and she captioned it: “Wedding function in a bubble! Now I think I’ve seen and celebrated possibly every function and festival in a bubble."

Soon after the pics were posted on the photo-sharing platform, fans flooded the post with likes and comments. Scores of social media users dropped heart and fire emoticons as they loved the pics.

One of the fans wrote, “You both look awsome 😍,” another social media user commented, “wow, too cute.”

Well, this isn’t the first time the couple had shared pictures with each other, they often feature their life partner on their social media handles.

Check these adorable pictures of the couple:

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married in 2017 after dating for a few years and they welcomed daughter Vamika in January last year.

The actress proved her acting mettle in films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, PK, Band Baaja Baaraat, Sultan and Ae Dil Hai Mushki. Her last project as a producer was the Netflix film Bulbbul and it was a massive success. She also produced Amazon Prime Video’s smash hit web-series Paatal Lok.

On the work front, Anushka will be seen next in Jhulan Goswami’s biopic. Titled Chakda Xpress, the film marks Anushka’s return to cinemas after a break of three years. Jhulan Goswami is the former captain of India’s women’s cricket team. Chakda Xpress will release on Netflix.

