Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Pose with Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul in New Picture on Instagram

Actress Athiya Shetty and her rumoured boyfriend, cricketer KL Rahul made a rare appearance in actress Anushka Sharma‘s Instagram post. The post also features Anushka’s husband, cricketer Virat Kohli. The post also has Rahul and Virat’s other teammates, namely, Ishant Sharma, and Umesh Yadav with his wife Tanya Wadhwa. “Dur’hum’ saath saath hai ," Anushka wrote in the caption of the post.

Athiya is seen posing with KL, while Anushka and Virat are seen standing together behind their daughter Vamika’s stroller. Umesh and his wife Tanya are also seen posing for the picture.

Virat, too, took to Instagram to share two pictures of himself, which are clicked by his wife Anushka in the United Kingdom.

On the work front, Anushka has taken a break from the silver screen. She was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She has also produced critically acclaimed show Paatal Lok and film Bulbbul via her production company Clean Slate Filmz. She has two projects in the pipeline as a producer, Netflix series Mai and Anvita Dutt’s Qala.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here