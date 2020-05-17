Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Practice Cricket At Their Terrace, Watch Video

Indian national cricket team's captain Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma were recently seen indulging in a friendly match of cricket at the terrace of their Mumbai residence. An aerial video of this has gone viral.

In the video, Virat can be seen batting and Anushka can be seen bowling. The skipper can be seen sporting grey and black athleisure, whereas Anushka wore a white shirt and black jeans. Photographer Manav Manglani shared the video, captioning it, "Some cricket practice #LockdownLife #ViratKohli #anushkasharma #mumbai #Weekend #manavmanglani."

Check it out below:

The star couple have been keeping themselves busy amid the Coronavirus lockdown. They often share pictures on social media doing fun activities together.

Check out their pictures below:

On the work front, Anushka Sharma recently produced the new Amazon Prime Show Paatal Lok starring Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, Abhishek Banerjee among others. The show has been highly praised by the audience.

Follow @News18Movies for more