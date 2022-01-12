Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Raise a Toast on 'Baby Girl' Vamika's 1st Birthday in Bio-bubble; Pics

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s daughter Vamika turned one year old on Tuesday, January 11. The Bollywood actress, who is currently in South Africa with her cricketer husband Virat Kohli, on Wednesday shared an inside glimpse into their their daughter’s first birthday celebrations.

Taking to Instagram stories, Anushka shared two pictures from Vamika’s birthday celebrations. She, however, later deleted them. In the first photo, we can see Anushka and Virat raising a toast with what appears to be a glass of champagne in their hands. Anushka wrote, “The sun with bright, the light beautiful, the table full and just like that our little girl turned ONE!" Anushka further added, “The evening was made extra special with the warmest people. And here, I was worried about her first birthday being in a bubble! Thank you guys!! (You know who you are)."

In the next photo, we see the mommy-daughter duo twining in white. Vamika looks cute as a button in a white dress with pigtails. “My baby girl," Anushka captioned the pic.

Virat and the Indian cricket team are currently in South Africa where they are playing a number of Test and ODI matches against the hosts. Virat and Anushka travelled to South Africa in December. They were seen at the Mumbai airport. At the time, Virat had requested the paparazzi to not photograph Vamika. The couple has chosen to keep Vamika away from the spotlight. While they have shared posts featuring her in the past, they keep her face hidden.

Meanwhile, Anushka recently announced her comeback movie. Having taken a break from films since 2018, Anushka announced she would be playing the lead in Chakda Xpress. The film is former cricketer Jhulan Goswami’s biopic. Anushka plays the cricketer. The film will directly stream on Netflix. While acting had taken a backseat, Anushka was active producing digital projects such as Paatal Lok, Bulbbul, and Irrfan Khan’s son Babil’s debut project Qala.

