Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Rent Sea Facing Flat In Mumbai's Juhu For Rs 2.76 Lakh Per Month

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli have rented an apartment in Mumbai’s Juhu area. As reported by Indian Express, it is a sea-facing flat with a floor area of 1,650 square feet on the fourth floor of the High Tide building. Not just this, but the apartment comes with two underground parking spaces.

Reportedly, Virat Kohli paid a deposit of Rs 7.50 lakh at the time of registration of the apartment which was done on October 17. The apartment is owned by former cricketer Samarjitsinh Gaekwad, a descendant of the royal family of Vadodara.

In September this year, it was also reported that Anushka and Virat purchased their own farmhouse in Alibaug of Maharashtra’s Raigad district. It is said to be set on 8 acres of land near Zirad village. As reported by Money Control, the seller of the farmhouse was a real estate developer named Samira Land Assets Private Limited through its signatory Sonali Rajput. Reportedly, an amount of Rs 19.24 crore was paid for the property and the registration was done on September 1, 2022.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka has been shooting for her upcoming film Chakda Xpress. The film marks her comeback on the screen after her 2018 film Zero which starred Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif as well. Chakda Xpress is directed by Prosit Roy and is a sports biopic based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. In the film, Anushka will be seen playing the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career. The actress wrapped up the film’s England schedule recently and was then seen shooting for a portion of the film in Bengal. Chakda Xpress will also be Anushka’s first film after the birth of her daughter Vamika. The film will have an OTT release instead of a theatrical release.

