Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Request Privacy for Vamika: 'Want to Give Her Chance to Live Life Freely'

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma has thanked those who refrained from publishing her daughter Vamika’s pictures on public platforms. Earlier this week, when Team India left for South Africa tour, Virat had asked the assembled media at the airport not to use photos of his daughter. They also sent a message to those who had used the photos.

On Sunday evening, Anushka and Virat wrote on Instagram, “We are deeply thankful to the Indian paparazzi and most of the media fraternity for not publishing pictures/videos of Vamika. As parents, our request to the few who carried the images/video will be to support us going forward."

They continued, “We seek privacy for our child and would like to do our best to give her a chance to live her life freely away from media and social media. As she is older we cannot restrict her movement and hence your support is needed so kindly practice restraint in the matter. Special thank you to fan clubs and people on the internet for going out of your way to not post images. It was kind and highly mature of you."

The couple, who announced their pregnancy last August, welcomed Vamika on January 11, 2021. Soon after announcing the arrival of their first child on Twitter, the couple requested paparazzi to respect their privacy to not click photos of their newborn. Earlier this year, Virat talked about welcoming the little one into their life. “Becoming a father has been and will remain the greatest moment in my life, in both our lives. That is something to be experienced to understand what I am saying," he said.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, both 32, first met on the sets of a commercial and dated for four years before getting married in a private ceremony in Italy on December 11, 2017.

