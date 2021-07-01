Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Set Couple Goals With These Unseen Pics From Zaheer Khan-Sagarika Ghatge's Wedding

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and her husband cricketer Virat Kolhi is currently in the UK along with their daughter Vamika. They have been one of the most loved and admired celebrity couples. Be it their love story, their wedding pictures, or their mushy social media posts, they have been giving couple goals for a long time. Now, some unseen pictures of the couple have surfaced online, from former cricketer Zaheer Khan and actor Sagarika Ghatge’s wedding, that goes on to show their impeccable chemistry.

In one of the pictures shared on Instagram by a fan account, Kohli can be seen playfully teasing Anushka by pulling her lehenga dupatta, as the actress smiles at him. He seems to be flaunting his dance moves. The series of pictures show them in all smiles as they enjoy each other’s company during the wedding.

Take a look at the photos:

One of the pictures shows a placard pointed towards Kohli that read the words, “He’s next". Interestingly, one month after Zaheer and Sagarika’s wedding, Virat Kohli tied the knot with Anushka Sharma.

On the work front, Anushka was last seen on the big screen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero, opposite Shah Rukh Khan. She is currently producing Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan’s debut film ‘Qala’, to be streamed on Netflix.

