Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Share Awareness Video Amid Coronavirus Fears, Urge Fans to Stay Home

Amid coronavirus fears, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have taken to social media to encourage people to practice social distancing and follow their lead by staying home and avoiding crowded spaces.

Anushka and Virat have shared an awareness video amid the coronavirus outbreak, urging people to take government-recommended measures to "self-isolate" in order to protect others.

"We know that we are all going through a very difficult time," Virat began. "And the only way to stop the Coronavirus spread is by acting together!" Anushka added.

The couple struck a critical tone with their followers as they continued, "We are staying at home for our safety and everyone else's too. You should do it too to prevent the further spread of the virus."

"Let's make it safe for us and everyone else by self-isolation. Stay home and Stay Healthy," the duo signed off.

As the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic intensifies, celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha and Richa Chadha, have been encouraging their millions of followers on social media to stay home and self-isolate.

Taking to Instagram, Sonam shared, "I request everybody else, as young people, we need to be more careful and prevention is better than cure, especially for your loved ones, your grands parents and parents. As people who are immunocompromised, we need to be more careful, more vigilant; we need to be more responsible and listen to the authorities. We have to make sure that we do the best that we can do, they are trying their best as well."

While Sonakshi tweeted, "As the world battles #coronavirus, let’s ensure we do not add to the pandemic by circulating unverified information. Be safe, take necessary precautions and also be responsible. Don’t add to the panic. Last but not the least, try and make the most of the compulsory ‘me’ time."