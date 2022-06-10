Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Share Goofy and Romantic Moments in This BTS Shoot Video, Watch

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most adorable celebrity couples. From their love story to their supporting each other all the time, their social media PDA and their romantic shoots, they always shell out couple goals. Recently, the Indian cricketer shared a BTS video of their shoots together and the couple were seen having a great time in each other’s company. In the video, they can be seen doing goofy things together and having loads of fun.

Sharing the video, Virat wrote, “Some candid moments 🎥@anushkasharma.”

Watch:

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in 2017 after dating for a couple of years. In 2021, they welcomed their daughter Vamika. The celebrity couple is currently out on a vacation. A couple of days back, the Pari actress shared a snap with Kohli in which she is dressed in a green sweetheart neck spaghetti top, with a chequered pattern. The batsman is seen smiling for the lens and looks hip in a brown sleeves t-shirt as he showcased his tattoos. Anushka looks ravishing in a no-makeup look as she flaunts her natural glow. Virat looked dapper as he donned a full-grown beard.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Chakda Xpress, which is based on the life of the Indian cricketer, Jhulan Goswami. This film will mark her comeback after her 2018 film Zero and also after the birth of her daughter Vamika. In a recent interview, the actress said that she is taking help from her cricketer husband Virat Kohli for her film. She added that since Virat is not a bowler, she turns to her bowling coach for help. Anushka also revealed that she records her training videos and shares them with Virat to get his opinion.

“Yes, we definitely discuss my progress. Whenever I’ve had a good day learning, I like to share my videos with Virat, to get his feedback. Luckily, he’s not a bowler so I listen to my coach more. But I do turn to Virat for batting tips,” she told Harper’s Bazaar, as reported by Bollywood Hungama.

