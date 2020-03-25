Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Share Joint Message Urging Citizens to Follow Total Lockdown for 21 Days

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli, Wednesday, took to social media to share a joint video message for their fans. In over a minute long video, the celebrity couple showed their support to PM Modi's decision of complete lockdown and urged fans to strictly follow the government's orders to cease the spread of coronavirus.

In the video, the couple talks in Hindi and ask people to not step out of their homes and abide by the instructions given during the total lockdown phase for the next 21 days.

In the video, they share how crowding the streets isn’t going to help India defeat the coronavirus and warn against the spread of misinformation and rumours. The couple also dispelled some random theories floating around to fight coronavirus. They said, “Coronavirus won’t go away by you participating in a march against coronavirus, by you shouting out aloud and making noise or by you clapping hands. Don’t believe in superstitions, don’t believe in rumours because that won’t give India it’s victory over COVID-19. If you are irresponsible during this 21 day period, then we all, the whole of India, will have to pay a huge price.”

In conclusion, they said, “Ekta dikhaye, jeewan aur desh bachaiye (Show unity, save lives and the country).”

This is not the first time that the couple has come together to share a message. Last week, they had shared an awareness video amid the coronavirus outbreak, urging people to take government-recommended measures to "self-isolate" in order to protect others.

In their last video, talking in English, they had encouraged people to practice social distancing and follow their lead by staying home and avoiding crowded spaces.

Apart from them, Bollywood celebrities such as Shahid Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu have welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to impose a 21-day lockdown in the country by saying that it was essential to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

Read: Shahid, Hrithik, Taapsee, More Celebs Welcome 21-Day Nationwide Lockdown to Combat Coronavirus

Follow @News18Movies for more