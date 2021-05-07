Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Start Campaign to Raise Funds for Covid-19 Relief

A few days back, Anushka Sharma had announced that she and husband Virat Kohli are planning to start an initiative to help people during the Covid-19 crisis. The actress and the cricketer made good on the promise by announcing a fundraiser campaign on Friday.

“As our country battles the second wave of Covid-19, and our healthcare systems are facing extreme challenges, it breaks my heart to see our people suffering. So, Virat and I have initiated a campaign #InThisTogether, with Ketto, to raise funds for Covid-19 relief. We shall all overcome this crisis together. Please step forward to support India and Indians. Your contribution will help in saving lives during this critical time. Click on the link in my bio to make an impact. Mask up! Stay home! Stay safe," she posted alongside a video of her and Virat talking about their initiative.

“Things have been really tough for India as we fight this pandemic, and it pains us to see our country suffer like this. We are grateful to all the people who are fighting this pandemic for us, day and night. Their dedication is appreciated. But now they need our support," the couple said in the video.

Anushka, who turned 33 on May 1, shared a video a day later with the message that she and Virat were coming together to their bit for the country. She had said, “Hello everyone, I hope you all are safe. I just wanted to say a big thank you for all the lovely birthday wishes. You truly made my day special. But in the midst of all this pain and suffering, it did not feel right to celebrate my birthday. But I have seen your special messages to me and now I have an important message for you. I would like to appeal to everyone to unite and support our country in this hour or crisis. Virat and I are coming together to do our bit. We will share the details soon so that you can also become part of this movement. Remember we are all in this together. Guys, please stay safe and take care of yourself."

