SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Throw a House Party for RCB Team Members, See Pics

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli hosted a dinner party for the members of Royal Challengers Bangalore at their Mumbai home.

News18.com

Updated:April 17, 2019, 1:05 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Throw a House Party for RCB Team Members, See Pics
Image: Instagram
Loading...
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli turned perfect hosts for the team members of Royal Challengers Bangalore as they invited them over for a special gathering at their Mumbai home. Despite their dismal performance so far at the ongoing IPL season - RCB has lost seven games out of eight - it seemed the cricketers and the actress decided to unwind over dinner at their place.

Team members Himmat Singh and Dev Padikkal shared photos from the party, showing Anushka and Virat in a relaxed mood with their friends from the cricket world. Wearing a black and white dress, Anushka is seen posing with Virat, Himmat and Dev in the photos.

View this post on Instagram

Thank you so much @virat.kohli and @anushkasharma for hosting us

A post shared by Dev (@devpadikkal19) on





Royal Challengers Bangalore succumbed to their seventh defeat, in a match against Mumbai Indians, at the Wankhede stadium. Virat Kohli's side has another six games to play before the league stage ends and will need to win every game from now on in if they want to make the playoffs.

Anushka, on her part, hasn't had a release since Zero, which was panned by the audience and the critics alike. She will soon be producing a film for Netflix, called Bulbul, alongwith her brother Karnesh Sharma. She will also be producing a web series for Amazon.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram