Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Throw a House Party for RCB Team Members, See Pics
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli hosted a dinner party for the members of Royal Challengers Bangalore at their Mumbai home.
Image: Instagram
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli turned perfect hosts for the team members of Royal Challengers Bangalore as they invited them over for a special gathering at their Mumbai home. Despite their dismal performance so far at the ongoing IPL season - RCB has lost seven games out of eight - it seemed the cricketers and the actress decided to unwind over dinner at their place.
Team members Himmat Singh and Dev Padikkal shared photos from the party, showing Anushka and Virat in a relaxed mood with their friends from the cricket world. Wearing a black and white dress, Anushka is seen posing with Virat, Himmat and Dev in the photos.
Royal Challengers Bangalore succumbed to their seventh defeat, in a match against Mumbai Indians, at the Wankhede stadium. Virat Kohli's side has another six games to play before the league stage ends and will need to win every game from now on in if they want to make the playoffs.
Anushka, on her part, hasn't had a release since Zero, which was panned by the audience and the critics alike. She will soon be producing a film for Netflix, called Bulbul, alongwith her brother Karnesh Sharma. She will also be producing a web series for Amazon.
