Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's Bodyguard Earns More Than Many CEOs. Here's His Salary

Bollywood stars and other famous personalities remain the talk of the town because of their lifestyle. People are always curious to know about their clothes, cars, houses and other things. With great popularity, the concern of safety and security arises. For a celebrity, having a loyal and trustworthy bodyguard is no less than a blessing. They spend a lot of money when it comes to their safety.

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma has been very fortunate as her bodyguard Prakash Singh aka Sonu is always there to guard her in public. Anushka’s bodyguard has remained associated with her for many years. Now as Anushka is married to cricketer Virat Kohli, Sonu also guards him during public appearances despite Virat having his bodyguard.

In terms of salary, Sonu has outperformed many CEOs

According to Zoom.com, Prakash Singh alias Sonu has an annual pay cheque of Rs 1.2 crore. This means that Sonu’s monthly salary is around Rs 10 lakh. Compared to Sonu’s salary, it is higher than the CTC of CEOs of many companies. The report further mentioned that if the news of Sonu’s paycheque is true, he is among the highest-paid celebrity bodyguards in the Bollywood industry.

Although Sonu is a personal bodyguard, with time, he has become like a family member to Anushka and Virat. Anushka celebrates Sonu’s birthday every year. Once while shooting for the film Zero with Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka celebrated Sonu’s birthday on the sets.

During Anushka Sharma’s pregnancy, Sonu took full responsibility for her safety. Earlier, in a viral photo, Anushka was spotted getting out of her vanity van during the second wave of Covid-19 and Sonu was seen wearing a PPE kit standing next to her. He was protecting Anushka like a shield.

