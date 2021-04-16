movies

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021#IndiaPositive
News18» News»Movies»Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's 'Special' Moments Playing With Dogs are Winning the Internet
1-MIN READ

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's 'Special' Moments Playing With Dogs are Winning the Internet

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's 'Special' Moments Playing With Dogs are Winning the Internet

Virat Kohli has openly credited Anushka Sharma for making him more conscious of animal rights.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are the most loved couple in the country. They are endearing, relatable, and real. On Friday, Anushka shared a glimpse of her lockdown memories with her husband from last year which is winning the internet. From the looks of it, Virushka had created a special world for themselves during last year’s lockdown and it was filled with love, laughter and, of course, lots of dogs! Virat and Anushka are seen being chased by Anushka’s dog Dude and they have also seen feeding and playing with the super friendly stray puppies and dogs. Anushka captioned this video saying, “Some special, priceless moments from last year," and we couldn’t agree with her more.

Virat has openly credited Anushka for making him more conscious of animal rights. He had said, “Looking after the welfare of animals is a cause very close to my heart now as Anushka is very passionate about this issue. Her vision to help stray animals across India is truly inspiring for me and since I have met her, I have tried to understand more about animal rights and the urgent need for medical assistance for strays. It is our dream to create a safer space for the stray animals of our city.” This video clearly shows how sensitive these two are about dogs. Meanwhile, Anushka is looking to open her animal shelter next year in the outskirts of Mumbai.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

Tags
first published:April 16, 2021, 12:43 IST