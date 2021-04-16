Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's 'Special' Moments Playing With Dogs are Winning the Internet

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are the most loved couple in the country. They are endearing, relatable, and real. On Friday, Anushka shared a glimpse of her lockdown memories with her husband from last year which is winning the internet. From the looks of it, Virushka had created a special world for themselves during last year’s lockdown and it was filled with love, laughter and, of course, lots of dogs! Virat and Anushka are seen being chased by Anushka’s dog Dude and they have also seen feeding and playing with the super friendly stray puppies and dogs. Anushka captioned this video saying, “Some special, priceless moments from last year," and we couldn’t agree with her more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Virat has openly credited Anushka for making him more conscious of animal rights. He had said, “Looking after the welfare of animals is a cause very close to my heart now as Anushka is very passionate about this issue. Her vision to help stray animals across India is truly inspiring for me and since I have met her, I have tried to understand more about animal rights and the urgent need for medical assistance for strays. It is our dream to create a safer space for the stray animals of our city.” This video clearly shows how sensitive these two are about dogs. Meanwhile, Anushka is looking to open her animal shelter next year in the outskirts of Mumbai.

