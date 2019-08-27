Anushka Sharma is currently in West Indies with husband Virat Kohli and she seems to be enjoying every moment of her time at the Caribbean islands with the latter and the Men in Blue. The actress was recently spotted enjoying a yacht trip in the high seas with Virat and team members KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal and Ravichandran Ashwin.

KL took to social media and shared a boomerang video featuring his aforementioned peers. The lot of them can be seen sporting casual, beach wear, while Anushka slays it in short white-cum-orange dress. They pose all smiles for the camera as it shoots them from above, giving a hint of how majestic the sea is and how mesmeric the location is.

KL captioned the post, "Endless blues."

Check out the video here:

A recent update from Anushka's work life comes in the form of rumours that she has been approached to play the female lead in Farah Khan-Rohit Shetty's remake of the 1982 classic film Satte Pe Satta.

During an earlier interview with Filmfare, the actress had explained the reason for not signing any film projects lately. She said, “That’s a conscious decision. I wanted to take a couple of months off after Zero. After I got married, it was like a whirlwind. I was back on the sets shooting for Sui Dhaaga: Made In India and later Zero. I was just working back to back. Whatever time I’d get, I’d try to balance and meet Virat. But I was feeling too worked up. I needed to take two months off. I told my team I don’t even want to read anything right now. It’s important as a creative person to take time off but you deny yourself that.”

