Anushka Sharma Wants to Keep Her Baby Away from Social Media: We Don't Want to Raise a Child in Public Eye

Anushka Sharma will be delivering her first child with Virat Kohli in January. The actress already has an idea about what kind of upbringing she wants for her child.

Talking to Vogue magazine in a recent interview, the actress said that she will teach her child to be respectful towards everyone. Anushka said that she will be imparting the same education that she got from her parents. She also talked about the similarities in her opinion with that of Virat's.

"There are so many similarities in the way we are as people and the way we approach life. So I do think that will work for us. I've been thinking about it before I even became a parent. Conditioning is the most important role in how we see the world. I come from a progressive background, so that will always be a part of our home. Love is the underlying factor in our home, and what’s important to us is that our child be respectful of people. You have to create that value structure. We don’t want to raise brats," she said.

Anushka is also wary of the media attention that will come with the birth of her baby. She said that she and Virat would keep her baby away from social media.

"We've thought about it a lot. We definitely do not want to raise a child in the public eye - we don’t plan on engaging our child in social media. I think it’s a decision your child should be able to take. No kid should be made to be more special than the other. It’s hard enough for adults to deal with it. It's going to be difficult, but we intend to follow through."