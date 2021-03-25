Anushka Sharma Wishes Dad on Birthday With Adorable Photo of Him Holding Vamika in Arms, See Pics

Anushka Sharma has shared a heartfelt birthday greeting for her father Colonel (retd) Ajay Kumar Sharma. Taking to her Instagram account, the actress shared a series of throwback pictures of her dad enjoying special moments of his life. One photo features memories from his youth. The other picture showcases his days in the Indian Army. Another photo shows him having a gala time at Anushka’s wedding with Virat Kohli. In the last picture, Ajay could be seen holding Virat and Anushka’s baby girl, Vamika, in his arms.

Calling her father an inspiration and huge support, Anushka wrote, “Celebrating 60 glorious years of the most unique 1961 special edition - my papa. Growing up he taught us the power of honesty, compassion, acceptance, and righteousness. And always stressed upon the peace of mind that follows by being honest and hassle-free.”

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli flew to Pune on Sunday with Anushka and their little daughter Vamika for the three ODI matches which are scheduled against England. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed Vamika on January 11 this year. Few days after the birth of their baby girl, the couple shared a family photo to announce her name: “We have lived together with love, presence, and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level! Tears, laughter, worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full. Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers, and good energy."