Anushka Sharma Wishes Good 'Vaatavaran' for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Co-star Lisa Haydon's Pregnancy

Anushka Sharma has wished her Ae Dil Hai Mushkil co-star Lisa Haydon on her birthday with a fun reference to a famous dialogue from the film. Lisa is pregnant with her third child, and Anushka, who gave birth to her daughter earlier this year, reminded fans of their scenes together from the film as she sent her wishes on social media.

In a scene from the Karan Johar film, Lisa is seen trying to use pure Hindi words, and she used translates the term atmosphere as vaatavaran, which later became one of the most hilarious bits from the film. While wishing Lisa in her Instagram story, Anushka wrote, “Happy birthday Lisa! Hope the ‘vaatavaran’ of your pregnancy is treating you splendidly well” followed by a purple heart emoji." Anushka wrote the message alongwith an image of a heavily pregnant Lisa, that she had posted on her Instagram account a few months ago.

The actresses were shown to share a sour relationship in the film, where Lisa played Ranbir Kapoor’s girlfriend, who ends up stealing Anushka’s boyfriend in the film. But in real life they seem to share a warm relationship.

Anushka embraced motherhood this year as she welcomed daughter Vamika, her first child with husband Virat Kohli. For Lisa, this is her third pregnancy. After giving birth to two boys, the Queen actress is expecting a girl this time.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here