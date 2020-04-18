Anushka Sharma Won’t Let Virat Kohli Trim Her Hair

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma had shared a clip in which she can be seen trimming her cricketer husband Virat Kohli’s hair with a pair of kitchen scissors. But, she won't allow Kohli to cut her hair.

Reacting to a fan’s sketch which features Virat turning hairstylist for his wife, Anushka said, “Umm the reverse is NOT happening”.









In the video, shared by Anushka last month, the Indian cricket team skipper is heard saying, "This is what quarantine does to you, you allow things like these to happen, getting a haircut with the kitchen scissors. Beautiful haircut, by my wife".

Meanwhile, Anushka is trying her best to keep herself and her fans entertained. On Friday she shared a video where she's trying to give some on-field experience at home. The clip begins with Anushka shouting, "Aye Kohli... Kohli... Kohli... chauka maar na chauka... kya kar raha hai... Aye Kohli chauka maar".

Then the camera pans towards Kohli who did bot look amused and nods his head in disapproval.

“I thought he must be missing being on the field. Along with the love he gets from millions of fans, he must be especially missing this one particular type of fan too. So I gave him the experience," read the caption.





