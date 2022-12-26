Anushka Sharma Wraps Chakda Xpress In 65 Days, Jhulan Goswami Performs Final Clap; See Pics

Anushka Sharma has wrapped the filming of Chakda Xpress. The actress will be seen essaying the role of Jhulan Goswami on the screen. Taking to Instagram, she shared a series of pictures from the last day of the shoot and announced the wrap. In the pictures, Anushka was seen wearing the Indian team jersey and filming the final few scenes.

She along with the team was also seen cutting a three-tier cricket-themed cake. Sharing the pictures, Anushka wrote, “It’s a wrap on #ChakdaXpress, and thank you @JhulanGoswami for the final clap to bring an end to the shoot! 💙🎬🏏 #ComingSoon #ChakdaXpressOnNetflix."

Anushka also shared posts shared by the crew members.

Chakda ‘Xpress will show the journey of Jhulan Goswami, who rose above hurdles like misogyny, politics, and discrimination along her way to becoming an inspiration for an entire generation of sportswomen. She will be seen alongside Renuka Shahane, Anshul Chauhan, Koushik Sen, and Mahesh Thakur in Prosit Roy’s directorial.

Earlier, Anushka told IANS, “We had a great shooting experience (in Kolkata) and made memories that will last a lifetime. Jhulan is an icon of India, as well as of West Bengal, and shooting the film in Kolkata and various parts of the state, is a fitting tribute to her legacy and her journey that started here.”

The Netflix original film Chakda ‘Xpress is penned by Abhishek Banerjee. The production of the film has been taken care of by Karnesh Ssharma, Clean Sate Filmz. The film will be released on the OTT platform on December 16.

Chakda Xpress will mark Anushka’s return to the screens after more than four years. Sharing the teaser of the film, she had said, “I was absolutely blown away by the script, it was an eye-opener for me into the world of women’s cricket as I am sure it will be for you all as well.”

