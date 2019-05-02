Anushka Sharma's 31st Birthday Celebration with Virat Kohli is Stuff Romantic Movies are Made of

Sunset by the lake, with the your loved one by your side, in a peaceful setting - sounds like a scene out of a romantic movie, right? Well, Anushka Sharma's 31st birthday celebrations was nothing short of a romantic movie. Husband Virat Kohli ensured that the actress spends a good time on her special day, sans the usual hullabaloo that birthdays come with.The couple chose a quiet celebration by the lake, as is evident from a video and photo Virat shared on Instagram, of them together having a good time on a deck beside a lake. From the video, it's clear that the pair had a tranquil day, as Bob Marley's Is This Love play in the background.The couple reportedly planned an intimate dinner together with Anushka's favourites dishes on the menu. "There is so much attention (being given) to them that they decided to make this celebration a private affair. They will spend the day with each other. With Virat free from IPL duties today, he planned an intimate dinner for the two of them. He has locked the venue and a specially curated meal has been organised. It will be a vegan meal that includes Anushka's favourite dishes," a source close to Anushka had revealed.The Zero actress married the Indian cricket team captain over than a year ago. They tied the knot in a secret wedding ceremony, with only close family and friends around, in Italy's Lake Como. They did not want a big celebrity wedding, rather a really simple ceremony with fewer number of guests.